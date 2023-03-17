Ukrainian Armed Forces destroy occupants' checkpoint at the entrance to Oleshky (video)

Ukrainian artillery delivered a precision strike on an occupation checkpoint. The destruction of the enemy position took place near the entrance to Oleshky in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

The information was posted on Twitter with reference to Svyatoslav Prokopchuk, a lawyer from Kherson who is currently working with attack drones as part of a police unit.

The video shows the results of the cooperation between artillerymen and aerial reconnaissance men. In particular, the occupiers set up a checkpoint at the turn from Antonivskyi Bridge.

The drone recorded that there were two Russian soldiers who had equipped the position with concrete structures. The next moment, a Ukrainian shell lands near the checkpoint.

There is no data on the occupiers' losses, but it can be assumed that the Russian military were injured or killed. The author of the recording indicated that the Mavic drone was of great help in targeting the shells.

