Ukrainian Armed Forces strike at Chongar railway bridge used by Russians to transport weapons

Ukraine's armed forces have significantly complicated the logistics of Russian troops by attacking the Chongar railroad bridge. This route was used by the Russians to transport weapons to the occupied Ukrainian territories.

According to Natalia Humeniuk, head of the joint press center of the Operational Command "South", the Defense Forces focused on disrupting the enemy's plans: "Damage to such facilities is aimed at reducing their throughput activity so that they cannot provide logistics for the enemy, but we understand that we will still need them."

Gumenyuk added that the attack on the Chongar railway bridge "was carried out in a filigree, precise, accurate manner."

"And now the occupiers are again looking for new ways to detour in order to supply their troops with ammunition, equipment and resupply. On the left bank, the enemy is significantly short of ammunition and equipment due to our combat work," noted the representative of the "South" Operational Command.

Humeniuk added that the Defense Forces continue to establish fire control over all transport and logistics routes that the enemy can use.

"The only thing that can restrain the Defense Forces is the presence of civilians, which they still use, alternating vehicles with civilians. This is confusing for civilians, because when they try to leave Crimea, unable to use the Crimean bridge, they try to go around the mainland and become hostages of this military equipment," she said.

As a reminder, on July 29, Kherson governor Volodymyr Saldo announced that the attack on the railway bridge in Chongar was "repelled." According to him, the bridge was attacked by 12 Storm Shadow missiles.

Earlier, on the night of June 22, the Russian occupiers announced a strike by the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Chongar road bridge.

