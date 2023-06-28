On Wednesday, June 28, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 fighter jet. To do this, they used "Igla" MANPADS.

The Russian aircraft was eliminated by the fighters of the 10th "Edelweiss" Air Assault Brigade. This was reported by the press service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Telegram.

"Today, the fighters of the anti-aircraft missile artillery division of the 10th 'Edelweiss' Brigade used the 'Igla' MANPADS to shoot down a Russian Su-25. We thank the guys for their work!," the statement reads.

In the video, you can see a Ukrainian soldier pointing at the Su-25 and firing a shot. In the following shots, the missile is seen hitting the target.

The soldier can also be heard shouting, delighted with his work. The video contains foul language.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the enemy fighter is not disclosed for security reasons.

