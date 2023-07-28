Only 2 common products are needed to clean a cast iron bathtub to make it snow-white again

Over the years, the bathtub loses its attractive and snow-white appearance. Limescale, scale, yellowing and other contaminants appear.

Know that you can fix it with just two ingredients. A simple life hack was shared by Sante Plus experts.

Read also: You only need two ingredients to descale your taps

To make your bathroom white again, you don't need to run to the store to buy expensive chemicals. Instead, you can use white vinegar and dishwashing liquid. In this case, you will need:

30 ml of white vinegar;

15 ml of dishwashing liquid;

a spray bottle.

Video of the day

First, you need to prepare a solution that will clean your bathtub:

1. Pour white vinegar into a bowl or other deep container, heat in the microwave for one minute.

2. Once heated, pour it into the spray bottle using a funnel, then add the dishwashing liquid and mix everything by gently shaking the spray bottle.

3. Spray the solution on the bath and leave for 30 minutes.

4. Wipe the surface with a sponge before rinsing with lukewarm water.

Please note that this cleaning solution can also be used to clean the shower and sink, in particular, due to the anti-lime and antiseptic properties of white vinegar.

Earlier, UAportal wrote about cost-effective ways to get rid of mould. To do this, you only need a few natural ingredients.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!