Sun skirts are back in the trends: the stylist showed seven fashionable models of 2023 (photo)

In the summer of 2023, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will successfully liberate territories from the enemy. Russia will face retribution for the war.

This was stated by astrologer Angelina Vakulina to Glavred. "Ukraine will win 100%. How will the war end? It will be very unexpected. Most likely, it will be a change of government in Russia, and the agreement will be signed with another government," she said.

According to the astrologer, destructive processes in Russia will begin in the fall - there is a possibility of a coup, civil war, and loss of territories. The aggressor country will give up the previously occupied regions of Ukraine, including Crimea. Moreover, part of Russia may be taken over by China.

Video of the day

Vakulina added that the horoscope for Ukraine in 2024 is very favorable: the country will receive significant investments and the restoration of the war-affected territories will begin.

"A lot of countries will help, and some countries will play a crucial role. Starting next year, our country will enter into wonderful astrological transits, which I have reviewed both in astrology and tarot," she summarized.

As UAportal reported earlier, clairvoyant and psychic Valeriy Shatilovich said that Ukraine would gain many victories in 2023, but there would be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the issue will take years to resolve.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that there will be a threat of invasion from Belarus in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only stage a distraction. The heaviest fighting in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, and the Ukrainian Armed Forces will destroy almost all Russian mobilized soldiers.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, and only if the occupiers are completely defeated can further Kremlin aggression be avoided. If the Ukrainian Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on Russia's surrender will take place in 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, Russian troops would not dare to attack the city again, as they no longer have anything to conduct offensive operations in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of bridges literally cut off their way back.