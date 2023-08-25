If you notice that the leaves on your apple tree have turned yellow, this is a warning sign that should not be ignored. There are several reasons that can cause yellowing of the leaves on a fruit tree.

One of them is overheating of the leaves due to excessive watering. It is important to water the plants regularly and moderately so as not to damage the leaves. If this situation has already occurred, you can fix it by adding 250 ml of cow's milk to a bucket of water and watering the fruit tree with this mixture.

Another reason may be prolonged hot weather. During high temperatures, it is recommended to water the apple tree every 72 hours to prevent the plant from overheating.

Yellowing of the leaves can also be caused by pests, such as moles. If specific mounds are found in the garden, you should consider controlling these animals.

Noticeable yellowing of the leaves can also occur due to the active use of herbicides and powerful disease control agents. It is recommended to protect the foliage when treating the plant and consider more gentle methods of control.

In general, it is important to closely monitor changes in the appearance of the leaves on the apple tree and respond to any changes in time to ensure the health of the tree.

