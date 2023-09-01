Doctors answered what medications should not be taken when blood pressure rises

Not all medicines are appropriate for high blood pressure. This is especially true for headache pills. They are among the most dangerous drugs to take during pressure surges and can only exacerbate the problem.

"These drugs cause a narrowing of the blood vessels in the head, and this effect then spreads throughout the body," cardiologist and MD Praveen Guntipalli explains.

Thus, it can only increase the pressure.

People who suffer from high blood pressure and frequently experience blood pressure spikes should discuss the possibility of using headache medications with their doctor. Only this approach will help find a safe therapy that will help overcome migraines and headaches.

The abundance of options can be dangerous, especially when combined with other medications prescribed to control blood pressure. This explains why your blood pressure can spike after taking a pill that seems to save you. It also explains why your headache may reappear with even greater intensity after a while.

