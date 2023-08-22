Doctors have named the most useful dried fruit for the intestines

Dried fruits are essential for a balanced diet, particularly when maintaining a healthy lifestyle. Medical experts recommend including prunes in the diet, which are characterized by a high content of useful components favorable for the normal functioning of the intestines.

This is written by radiotrek.

Prunes are high in fiber, which has a positive effect on preventing constipation. In addition, this product is enriched with sorbitol and chlorogenic acid, which increase the frequency and ease of bowel movements.

Consumption of dried plums helps to increase intestinal protection against the risk of cancer. Studies show that this positive effect is due to the antioxidant effect of trace elements contained in prunes, which reduce inflammation, which is conducive to preventing the formation of malignant tumors.

Video of the day

Read also: Low-calorie and gluten-free: Which porridge is better to eat for breakfast

Experts note that the presence of manganese and copper in prunes helps protect healthy cells from damage. Anthocyanins contained in prunes help reduce the risk of colon cancer.

Nutritionists recommend consuming one or two dried fruits a day if there are no medical contraindications. In addition, prunes have a beneficial effect on heart function and have the ability to maintain bone strength.

As a reminder, we've already written about why you shouldn't drink coffee right after bed.