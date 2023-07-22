Absorbs unpleasant odours and fights against high humidity: top 3 unusual ways to use charcoal in everyday life

There are several interesting ways to use charcoal in your home, which UaPortal will tell you about.

Get rid of unpleasant odours in the fridge quickly and easily. Just fill a small container with charcoal and place it on one of the shelves. It will effectively absorb all unpleasant aromas.

Fighting moisture in the house

Bathrooms are often a source of high humidity, which can lead to mould growth. Instead of spending money on a dehumidifier, use charcoal. Simply fill a waste bin with charcoal, poke a few holes in the top, and place it in damp areas of your home. If you have pets, you can also put the charcoal in a sock and hang it where you want to eliminate moisture or unpleasant odours.

Keeping flowers fresh

Charcoal can be your ally in preserving the beauty of flowers. Just add a few small pieces of charcoal to a vase of flowers. This material works as a filter to help protect the water from contaminants that cause flowers to wilt.

