Hungarian Prime Minister Orban arrives in Kyiv for the first time in 12 years (video)

On Tuesday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrived in Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy regarding the countries' relations.

The visit of Orban, who is an outspoken critic of Western military aid to Ukraine, came a day after Hungary took over the presidency of the EU Council, Reuters reports.

"The most important topic of the talks is the chance for peace," Orban's press secretary, Bertalan Havasi told the agency in an email, adding that the two leaders would also discuss Hungarian-Ukrainian bilateral relations.

Orban arrived in Ukraine for the first time since the outbreak of war, AFP reports. The Hungarian prime minister is the only EU leader to have maintained ties with Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

This is Orban's first visit to Ukraine in many years. He did not visit Ukraine either during the term of Volodymyr Zelenskyy or the previous president, Petro Poroshenko. Orban last visited Kyiv in 2012 to meet with then-President Viktor Yanukovych.

Earlier, it was reported that Orban demanded the recognition of all of Transcarpathia as "historically Hungarian."

