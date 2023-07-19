It's not just food that causes bad breath: causes and methods to combat bad breath

Many people have experienced problems with bad breath. In some cases, it may appear due to the food you eat, while in others, it may indicate various diseases.

UAportal will tell you why bad breath occurs and how to deal with it. In particular, bad breath can occur due to the growth of bacteria called halitosis. Their appearance indicates various diseases, including inflammation of the nasal cavity, stomatitis, caries, gingivitis, sore throat, chronic tonsillitis and diseases of the gastrointestinal tract. Insufficient oral care can also be a problem.

If you have a similar problem, you should pay attention to the type of odor, because it will tell you what is wrong with your body:

sweet odor will indicate hepatitis or liver disease;

sour - increased acidity in the gastrointestinal tract;

acetone smell - diabetes mellitus, acetonemic syndrome.

To get rid of bad breath, you need to visit your family doctor, who will be able to determine the cause of its appearance. He will prescribe the correct and effective treatment. You also need to monitor your environment: it is important that the humidity in the room is at least 50-70% and the temperature is around 22-24 degrees.

