A fatal turn is possible! What will Venus in Gemini bring and how dangerous is the 'corridor of eclipses'

Venus, which will be in the sign of Gemini until May 8, will bring important news to all natives of the zodiac circle, and not necessarily pleasant ones. Emotional outbursts and unexpected turns of events are possible.

This was stated by astrologer Alentina Wittrock. According to her, this period will be favorable for Aquarius and Libra. Gemini will have a chance to prove themselves.

"For Sagittarius, this is a time of partner activity, for Taurus - gifts. It will bring erotic dreams to Cancers, new fans to Leos, favor of superiors to Virgos, increased interest from the opposite sex to Scorpios, financial help from partners, Capricorns - a work romance," she said. she.

Video of the day

True love and bright emotions await Pisces.

The astrologer added that there will be a "corridor of eclipses" from April 20 to May 5, and this can bring fatality into the relationship. Dating in this period can significantly affect the future: if there are quarrels, the relationship will collapse.

As reported by UAportal, clairvoyant and psychic Valery Shatilovych said that Ukraine will receive many victories in 2023, but there will be no complete de-occupation. Crimea can be returned to our country through diplomatic means, but the resolution of the issue will take years.

In turn, astrologer Dmytro Uranus said that the threat of invasion from Belarus will occur in April 2023, but the enemy troops will only arrange a diversionary maneuver. The heaviest combat operations in the east and south of Ukraine will take place in May and June, the Armed Forces will destroy almost all of the Russian mobilized.

Uranus also added that Russia must be defeated in the war against Ukraine, only in the event of a complete defeat of the occupiers, further aggression by the Kremlin can be avoided. If the Armed Forces bring the war to an end, negotiations on the surrender of the Russian Federation will take place as early as 2023.

He emphasized that after retreating from Kherson, the Russian troops will not dare to attack the city again, they no longer have anything to conduct offensive actions in this direction. In addition, the blowing up of the bridges literally cut off their way back.