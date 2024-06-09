A drone sank a Russian ship near the port of Yeisk in Russia - media

A drone attacked a Russian ship in the Sea of Azov near Yei Seaport (Taganroz Bay). Previously, the ship sank.

This event was reported by Petro Andryushchenko, Mariupol's mayor's adviser, and Crimean Wind Telegram channel. The information has not been officially confirmed.

Report on the attack on the port in Yeysk. Source: t.me/andriyshTime

Andryushchenko wrote: "Yesterday (June 8. - ed.) around 4:00 p.m. from the area of the coast between Berdyansk and Primorsk, "Our Eyes Everywhere" recorded several non-civilian-looking vessels on a raid (point one on the map below). At night around midnight, our UAV attacked a vessel near Yeisk port (point two on the map) and it previously went to escort the cruiser "Moscow". In the morning, all information about the attack was deleted from all the occupiers' public.

The map where the strike was made. Source: t.me/andriyshTime

According to Andryushchenko, the occupiers decided to hide military landing ships in Yeisk, in the Sea of Azov.

Port in Yeysk. Source: dzen.ru

"We are talking about the large amphibious ships that left Novorossiysk three days ago and entered Azov through the Kerch Strait... The very fact of the real pursuit of the Russian fleet in the Sea of Azov is simply mega positive news that is difficult to overestimate," he added.

Port in Yeysk on the map. Source: google.com/maps

We will remind, on June 8, the Defense Forces for the first time damaged the most modern Russian Su-57 fighter, of which the Russian army had only 6 units.

