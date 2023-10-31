Balloons and cinnamon: effective ways to deter pigeons from your balcony

Pigeons can be dangerous to humans as they carry diseases. Also, these birds are quite common pests that can occupy your balcony, making noise and littering the area with droppings.

Daily video

To discourage pigeons from your balcony, you need to avoid leaving food, water or plants on it. If they still come even on an empty balcony, you can use repellents. in specialized stores You can buy tapes with spikes on the balcony in specialized stores. They do not allow birds to land on the balcony railing.

Read also: Four plants that naturally repel ants in the garden and vegetable garden

There are several types of sprays that can be used to repel pigeons. These sprays usually contain substances that have an unpleasant odor for birds. The publication Sante Plus writes that balloons can be used. They are inflated and hung on the balcony. Pigeons will be frightened by objects moving under the influence of air.

You can try to use essential oils. They decorate the windowsills, garden path and all the corners where pigeons like to be.

There is a cheaper option - you can use cinnamon and ground black pepper. The publication notes that the smell of spices pigeons can not tolerate, so they will bypass the area where you scatter these means.

You can also try vinegar. Its strong and pungent odor is felt from afar.

Recall that unwanted guests, such as flies, can disturb your peace of mind. There is an unmistakable solution to get rid of this problem.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!