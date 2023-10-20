Eight beauty secrets of oriental beauties that can be applied at home

Oriental beauties effectively apply the recipes of natural beauty, effortlessly conquering others with their natural attractiveness. Some beauty secrets are easy to implement in your daily personal care routine.

TSN writes about it.

Kefir masks for hair

Applying kefir to your hair and keeping it for 10 minutes will give you thick and voluminous curls. It is recommended to use homemade kefir instead of store-bought kefir made from milk and sourdough.

Natural coloring

Many Oriental beauties have black hair, achieving a rich color using basma or henna. The dye should be left on the hair for 5 minutes to 8 hours and washed off with plain water, not shampoo.

Precious oils

Arab women often use argan oil for hair, face, and body care. Adding a few drops of this oil to shampoo makes hair manageable and smooth. In addition, argan oil has a high content of vitamin E, which contributes to skin health.

Rose water

Rose water is used as a natural alternative to perfume. It helps to refresh the skin, make it soft to the touch and reduce redness and rashes.

Turmeric mask

Turmeric is known for its beneficial properties, and Arab beauties use a mask that is easy to prepare at home. It includes flour, milk, and turmeric, which are mixed, applied to the face, left on for half an hour, and then washed off.

Lemon as a means to even out skin tone

Lemon is considered to be the best remedy for evening out skin tone and making it glow. Arab women use it once a week, gently rubbing half a lemon on their face before going to bed.

Read also: How to dry your hair properly so as not to harm it

Hammam

The hammam, a traditional Arabian spa process, has many beneficial properties for healing the body. It helps to improve blood circulation, cleanse pores of toxins, relieve joint pain, and reduce excess weight. To take care of your skin, you can use a natural coffee scrub after the hammam.

These Arabic and Oriental beauty secrets help women stay attractive and well-groomed in a natural way.

As a reminder, we have already written how to take care of your skin after 40.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!