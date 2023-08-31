Eight foods that increase anxiety and cause depression

Your mood can depend not only on external factors but also on what you eat. Ultra-processed foods with a lot of sugar, unhealthy fats and low nutritional value have a particular impact on your mood.

According to Psychology Today, scientists from universities and medical schools in North and South America have found a link between food and depression. First of all, these are semi-finished products made industrially. They don't contain whole ingredients, but they do have flavours, colourings and other products that make them more attractive to the buyer.

According to healthy eating expert Susan McCullin, these are products that are quick to prepare and that cost less than natural products.

To find out what kind of foods we are talking about, scientists began to analyse the nutritional data of 10,000 men and women over the age of 18. They managed to identify the eight most commonly consumed ultra-processed foods.

The 8 most depressing foods

sugary drinks;

semi-finished meat products: sausages, sausages, dumplings, cutlets, nuggets, etc;

packaged snacks: crackers, nuts, smoked meats;

chips;

breakfast cereals;

industrial biscuits;

cakes, pastries;

white bread.

Scientists have also found that the above products were most often eaten during periods of stress and anxious days.

