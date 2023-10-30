Eight foods that attract mice to your home

Some foods stored in our kitchen or barn can attract unwanted guests - harmful rodents. If you want to avoid this, you need to isolate food that is a magnet for mice.

Forget all the tales about cheese, which mice supposedly love. The publication Best Life has named the foods that rodents love the most.

1. Chocolate. Hardly everyone has a stock of sweets in their closet, but mice are very fond of chocolate. Therefore, it is important to store it properly. Cardboard boxes, thin cellophane, plastic bags or paper bags are not suitable for this purpose.

Using hard plastic or glass containers with tightly closed lids will help protect the sweets from rodent attack.

2. Fruits and Vegetables. Fresh fruits, berries and vegetables can also be attractive to rodents. Experts say mice are especially fond of foods they can find in the wild.

Mice often eat raspberries and blackberries, as well as apples and pears in the wild, so this is a food source they seek out in your home. These rodents are attracted to the smell and sweetness of fruit, so make sure there is no rotten fruit or leftover fruit freely available in your kitchen.

3. Nuts. This product is very popular with rodents. Mice love peanuts, walnuts, almonds and various other nuts. This snack is high in protein and a great source of food and energy for mice. This product should be stored in airtight containers or bags.

4. Peanut Butter. After chocolate, peanut butter is the second favorite food of mice. This product is rich in protein and is the perfect combination of carbohydrates and sugars that will give rodents the energy they need. It is best to store it high and in a jar rather than in the lower parts of the barn.

5. Seeds and grains. Mice prefer foods high in carbohydrates, which include grains and seeds. Store foods such as rice, quinoa, popcorn, chia seeds, lentils, sunflower seeds, faro and barley, in airtight glass jars or plastic containers rather than the original bags. or crates. You must also clean out any trash left in your cabinets from broken or leaky containers.

6. Flakes and granola. Sometimes mice prefer carbohydrates over protein, depending on what their bodies are lacking. Therefore, foods such as cereal, granola bars or crackers are very attractive to them.

Mice are quick to chew through boxes and packages, so you should always put these items in airtight dishes or glass containers.

7. Meat. While it's unlikely that mice will make their way to your refrigerator, meat is still a major tasty treat if it's left in the trash after being discarded.

Rodents are omnivores. Therefore, discard leftover meat should be thrown in a closed trash bag and taken out of the house to the dumpster as soon as possible. The odor of rotting meat can attract rodents to your kitchen.

Also, dried meat can be equally appetizing to mice and other rodents. If you have beef jerky in your kitchen, be sure to store it in an airtight plastic container, as it is very spicy and will bring mice into your home.

8. Pet food. Storing pet food in open bags, on the floor, in your kitchen pantry can attract rodents. Pet food should be stored in plastic containers, which will block odor from rodents and make it difficult for them to access.

