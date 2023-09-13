Hair will be smooth and shiny: how to prepare a honey and egg mask

Dry and brittle hair is a problem that many people face. It can be caused by a variety of factors: heredity, improper care or the use of harmful care products.

To restore dry and brittle hair, you need to provide it with proper care. This means using shampoos and balms for dry hair, as well as applying moisturising masks to your hair.

One of the most effective remedies for restoring dry and brittle hair is a honey and egg mask. Honey and eggs contain many useful substances that nourish and restore hair.

Recipe for a honey and egg mask for hair:

a tablespoon of honey

egg

a teaspoon of olive oil

How to make a hair mask:

Mix honey, egg and olive oil. Apply the mask to damp hair, spreading it evenly over the entire length. Leave the mask on for 30 minutes, then rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Tips for using the honey and egg mask:

It is better to apply the mask to hair that has been previously shampooed.

For best results, the mask should be applied to the hair 2-3 times a week.

After washing off the mask, apply a conditioner to your hair to protect it from breakage.

Honey and egg mask is an effective remedy for restoring dry and brittle hair. It helps improve hair structure, make it softer, silkier and shinier.

