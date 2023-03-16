Water in the trenches and deserted villages: the military showed their daily life and the front near Bakhmut (video)

The Ukrainian military continues to defend Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, which is one of the hottest spots on the frontline. For months now, Russian occupants have been trying to take it by storming and shelling.

The 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed what the front looks like today through the eyes of the soldiers. GoPro footage from the fighters of the 1st Mechanized Battalion of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade was posted on Telegram.

"Shot through houses and deserted villages. Thaw in the trenches and damp fields. This is what the frontline on the outskirts of Bakhmut looks like today," the message reads.

Earlier, the footage on how Ukrainian artillerymen struck the occupiers' dugouts near Bakhmut, appeared online.

