In France, among the Neanderthal remains, a 45,000-year-old child's bone was found in a cave

Archaeologists in France have discovered a cave containing the remains of Neanderthals. Among them were the remains of the hip of a modern human child. Noticing the differences between the ancient ilium and the bone of newborns, scientists claim that the baby may represent a previously unknown early line of Homo sapiens.

According to IFLScience, the remains were found in the Grotte du Rennes cave, which is one of the most interesting Paleolithic sites in Europe, as it is believed to have been inhabited around the time when modern humans replaced Neanderthals.

Read also: Strange skull found in China, hundreds of thousands of years old (photo)

It is noted that when the scientists examined the remains, the child's femur stood out among them. Its shape was significantly different from the Neanderthal's ilium and more in line with another morphology - that of modern humans.

Video of the day

"We assume that this is due to his belonging to an early modern human lineage whose morphology is somewhat different from modern humans," the study authors noted, adding that this lineage had never been documented before.

They believe that the infant was probably a member of a population of people who coexisted with the last Neanderthals during the transition from the Middle to the Upper Paleolithic, 41,000-45,000 years ago.

To recap, the skeleton of a man who was executed with the wheel of Catherine was discovered in Milan.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!