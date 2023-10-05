Archaeologists excavating an ancient necropolis in France have discovered a Roman-era sarcophagus with the remains of a second-century woman. She was buried with oil lamps and accessories.

According to archaeologists, the tomb probably contains the remains of a high-status woman. This is reported by Live Science.

The rough limestone sarcophagus was closed with eight iron clasps, and its contents were hidden under a thick stone lid weighing 770 kilograms. To see what was inside, archaeologists took an X-ray of the sarcophagus and then inserted an endoscopic camera, which revealed a human skeleton and various grave goods.

The woman's skeleton was surrounded by cosmetic accessories, including a small mirror, an amber ring, and a comb. They are intended to accompany the body to the afterlife.

Such a monumental tomb suggests that the woman, who was about 40 years old when she died, had a "special status."

