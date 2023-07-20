In France, an octopus stole a camera and started filming a diver (funny video)

A funny incident occurred in Cannes, France, with one of the divers who went down to the bottom to take pictures of underwater inhabitants. When the man was taking pictures of an octopus, it decided to try itself as a photographer and stole the camera from the diver.

The diver said that the inquisitive octopus wrapped its tentacles around his underwater camera and flipped the script so that the man who went down to take pictures of the underwater inhabitants became the object of study.

