Deliciousness from just two ingredients : a recipe for pita bread with cheese

Pita bread with cheese is a great option for breakfast, snacks,s or appetizers. You can experiment with the fillings: limit yourself to just cheese or add greens, bell peppers, or meat.

Ingredients:

- 2 square pita bread

- 250 g of hard cheese

- 1 red bell pepper

- 1/3 chili pepper

- dill to taste

- parsley to taste

- salt and pepper to taste

Method of preparation:

1. Grate 250 g of hard cheese.

2. Chop the greens.

3. Grate the peeled bell pepper.

4. Mix the cheese, herbs, and bell pepper, and season with salt and pepper.

5 Cut the pita bread into strips and add the filling. Roll up the pita bread.

6. Heat a frying pan or grill and place the pita bread with the filling. Fry for 2 minutes on each side. 7. Serve hot.

