Delicious homemade sausage for Easter without casing: a simple and budget-friendly recipe

Easter is coming soon and sausage is an important attribute of the Easter basket. You can cook it yourself and without a special casing.

Sausage is served with paskas and eggs. Ukrainian food blogger Alina FooDee told how to cook such a dish on her YouTube channel.

Needed ingredients:

Chicken thighs - 700 g;

Chicken fillet - 150 g;

Beef - 150 g;

Salt - 1 teaspoon without a slide;

Sugar - 1 teaspoon without a slide;

Dried garlic - 1 teaspoon without a slide;

Nutmeg - 1/3 teaspoon;

Black pepper - to your taste;

Starch - 15-20 g (up to 2% of the weight of the minced meat).

The method of cooking "Assorti" sausage

1. First, set 1 chicken thigh aside, and remove the meat from the rest and grind it into minced meat using a meat grinder. Cut the chicken thigh, chicken fillet, and beef into small cubes.

2. Mix the minced meat with the chopped meat, add spices and starch. Divide the mixture into two parts.

3. Cut the baking sleeve lengthwise, put the minced meat in and form a sausage. Secure the edges and make a few punctures with a toothpick or needle on top to prevent the sleeve from bursting at high temperatures.

4. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees and bake the sausage for 30-40 minutes.

5. Let the cooked sausage cool down.

We remind you that baking food is one of the most common and useful types of heat treatment. In addition, when food is baked in the sleeve, it does not burn or leave marks on the mold, so it is very convenient. Another plus is that meat, poultry, and vegetables are cooked in their own juice, so they stay soft, and the lack of oil makes them dietary.

