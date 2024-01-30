State Oschadbank has reminded its customers who receive pensions and social benefits on their accounts and cards that their cards will expire on March 31, 2024.

Daily video

The extension is automatic for cards that expire starting from February 2022. "If a new card has already been reissued, please contact an Oschadbank branch to receive it at a time convenient for you," the financial institution said.

The expired cards will continue to work fully until March 31, 2024. They can be used to make payments in retail and service networks, withdraw cash from ATMs, and conduct all necessary transactions.

However, as of April 1, these functions will be frozen. Pensions and social payments will continue to be credited to the accounts, but Ukrainians will not be able to withdraw them until they are identified and receive a new card.

The Ministry of Social Policy also warns pensioners that if they do not withdraw payments from the card within six months, their pension may be suspended.

To avoid this situation, you need to make a transaction with your pension card at least once every six months. You can simply top up your account or pay for utilities.

To resume payments, a pensioner must contact the Pension Fund to confirm their identity.

"After confirmation of identity, pension payments will be resumed within 10 days," the Ministry of Social Policy said in a statement.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!