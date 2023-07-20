Believers were told how many times they should be baptised before entering the church

Before entering a church, believers usually make three bows of the cross before entering. However, this is not a strict rule.

According to Andriy Muzolf, an associate professor at the Kyiv Theological Academy, the main thing is not how many times we cross ourselves and how many bows we make. He says that in this case, piety will be equal to the "righteousness" of the Pharisees.

The associate professor stressed that bowing and baptism will not automatically be of any use. According to him, it is worth thinking about God and respecting Him.

At the same time, it is quite acceptable for believers to cross themselves and say a short prayer when passing a church. Usually, the prayer should invoke the name of the saint in whose honour the church is consecrated.

Earlier, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed embroidery and needlework during church holidays. The press service of the OCU explained that such activities are not considered a sin during festive rites.

