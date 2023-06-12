Bring back the perfect white color: how to clean the bathroom from plaque

You don't need to use harsh chemicals to restore the shine and whiteness of your bathtub. You may already have two products in your kitchen that together can help you clean a dirty bathtub.

There is a simple and effective method to preserve your bathtub and protect it from abrasive agents. All you need is vinegar and dishwashing liquid, according to santeplus.

Here's how to clean your bathroom to a shine:

Pour 30 ml of vinegar into a deep container and heat it in the microwave for one minute; Once heated, pour the vinegar into a spray bottle and add 15 ml of dishwashing liquid; Shake the bottle to mix the solution; Spray the resulting solution onto the bathtub surface and leave it on for 30 minutes; Then wipe the surface with a sponge and rinse with warm water.

It is important to note that this cleaning solution can also be used to clean the shower and sink. White vinegar has anti-limescale and antiseptic properties that will help keep surfaces clean and shiny.

