The Ukrainian Armed Forces successfully eliminated a group of Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) officers who were preparing to take part in combat operations on the territory of Ukraine near Briansk.

According to Ukrainian Armed Forces Colonel Anatolii Shtefan (Stirlitz), as a result of the operation, which took place on January 31, 2024, 18 FSB officers were killed and 2 were injured. It is noted that the target was hit accurately.

"On 31.01.2024, a group of Russian FSB officers who were being trained to participate in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine was liquidated near the village of Briansk: 18 employees - 200; 2 employees - 300 (heavy). They are quickly returning home," noted Shtefan.

