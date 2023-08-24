Blood-red walls of 1800-year-old Roman amphitheater unearthed near Armageddon in Israel (photo)

Archaeologists in Israel during excavations near Armageddon found a blood-red battle arena in Legio, a huge military base where the Roman Iron Legion was located in the second century.

According to Live Science,a team of archaeologists found a military camp and its arena, designed not for theatrical entertainment but for combat training. This happened near Megiddo, known as Armageddon, the place where, according to biblical legend, the battle at the end of the world will begin.

It is noted that the 1800-year-old Roman camp lies under the agricultural fields of Kibbutz Megiddo in the Izrael Valley.

During this summer's excavations, a team of archaeologists found a cemetery and an amphitheater outside the base walls using an innovative technology called ground penetrating radar.

It was discovered that the amphitheater for combat training of troops had remnants of a unique decorative art: blood-red paint decorated the stone walls.

