Your garden will be perfect: How to properly prune trees and shrubs in spring

Spring is the perfect time to give new life to trees and shrubs using the right pruning techniques. Proper pruning ensures plant health and can help them grow better. In this article, we'll look at some useful tips so that you can prune trees and shrubs properly in spring.

Start with branches that have broken under the weight of snow. First of all, give your trees and shrubs a good check to make sure they haven't had any damage from the winter blizzards and snow. If there are any large branches that have broken, they should be removed. This will ensure that your tree or shrub stays healthy and continues to grow; Prune as needed. When you are pruning your trees and shrubs, remember that you don't need to prune them often. This means that if a branch or shoot becomes too big and too heavy for the plant, then it should be removed. If the branch does not interfere with the development of the tree, then you do not need to remove it; Remove branches correctly. When you remove branches, remember to cut them at a regular angle, not too close to the main trunk or to the branch. This will ensure that the tree or bush will be healthy and not get any damage during the pruning process; In addition, experienced gardeners recommend that when shaping bushes, especially fruit bushes, you should pay attention to removing old and diseased branches to maintain plant health and increase its yield; It is also important to remove branches that grow in the middle of the bush and those that touch the ground, as this can lead to the development of rot and other diseases. Do not forget to disinfect the tools used for pruning to prevent the spread of diseases to other plants.

In general, pruning trees and shrubs is a complex and difficult process that requires experience and knowledge. If you are not confident in your abilities, it is better to contact professional gardeners who will provide you with the necessary help and advice. With the right pruning, your plants will be healthy and strong, and the harvest will be rich and of high quality.

