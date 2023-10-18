You need more sun: How to tell if your body is deficient in vitamin D

This vitamin is one of the most beneficial nutrients to help strengthen bones and support immunity. Most of the vitamin D our body produces thanks to the exposure of the skin to sunlight.

However, some amount of this vitamin can be extracted from food products. Vitamin D plays an important role in our healths and overall well-being of the body. Take care of your diet and provide your body with the right amount of this vitamin in winter, writes woman24.

Among the signs of low levels of vitamin D in the body are:

Fatigue: Researchers have found that high fatigue and weakness, which can not be explained by additional workloads, can be a consequence of low levels of vitamin D in the blood. Therefore, it is important to periodically check the levels of this vitamin through tests. Bone and back pain: Vitamin D promotes the absorption of vitamin C, which is known for its ability to support bone health. Reduced levels of vitamin D can negatively affect bone health and cause long-term chronic back pain. Depression Vitamin D deficiency has been linked to mental health problems such as stress and depression, studies have shown. It is clear that such problems have many risk factors and causes, but vitamin D deficiency can also play an important role. Hair loss: Reduced vitamin D levels increase stress levels, which is one of the main causes of an obscure and an intense hair loss.

