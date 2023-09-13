A Roman road dating back to the 5th century AD is found in Venice.

Italian archaeologists have discovered ancient structures at the bottom of the Treporti Canal in the Veneto region. The study, led by scientists from the National Research Council of Italy's Fantina Madricardo, revealed that there was a Roman-era road before the area was flooded by rising sea levels.

This was reported by Scientific Reports.

The article says, "In this study, we have documented the presence of an underwater section of the Roman road that extends for about 1200 meters along an ancient beach ridge that is now under the waters of the North Venice lagoon."

Read also: Tomb of a girl buried in the Bronze Age with 150 animal bones found in Kazakhstan (photo)

Scientists believe that this discovery may indicate the existence of a large Roman settlement several centuries before the founding and settlement of Venice, which took place in the fifth century AD.

Video of the day

Archaeologists have been studying Venice for a long time and have found evidence that a Roman settlement existed on the site. It turned out that there were various buildings along the road.

"The flooded road may be one of the last stretches of road in the city of Altinum (an ancient Venetian city), and part of a wider network of roads in the Roman province of Venetia and Istria. The proximity of this road to other structures, such as defensive towers, footpaths, a port and private buildings, confirms the presence of a permanent settlement," the archaeologists emphasized.

As a reminder, artifacts used for ancient magical rituals were found in Israel.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!