Mobilization in Ukraine will be intensified: individuals liable for military service will receive electronic codes that aim to simplify the conscription process into the Armed Forces

Ukraine plans to enhance the mobilization process by introducing electronic codes for all individuals liable for military service. This implementation aims to streamline the procedure for conscription into the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read also: Targeted mobilization: who can be called up and for what purpose

According to "biz.today.ua", Ukrainian military enlistment offices are in the process of implementing a unified electronic database. Currently, the information about individuals liable for military service is stored in paper form and will be transferred to computer programs. Each man between the ages of 18 and 60 will be assigned an electronic code.

Video of the day

Electronic codes will be issued not only to individuals liable for military service but also to conscripts and reservists. The development of the electronic database is currently underway. The codes issued to Ukrainian citizens will consist of 19 digits and will contain personal information about the holder. The completion of the database creation process is expected by the end of this year, after which it will be made available for use by all authorized law enforcement agencies.

It is expected that the codes will not only contain personal data of Ukrainians but also include their location information. This addition will significantly streamline the work of military enlistment offices, as there will be no need to search for individuals. The electronic codes will be integrated into the military cards of each citizen.

The procedure for assigning electronic codes will be similar to receiving summonses. Officially employed citizens may receive a special notice from representatives of the military registration and enlistment office who will visit their workplaces. The notice will include an obligation to report to the territorial center for recruitment and social support to update their data. As for individuals who are officially unemployed, they will be offered the option to voluntarily visit the TCC and SP (Territorial Center for Conscription and Social Protection).

Thanks to this innovation, notifications will be sent to everyone, including men with a "white ticket" or those exempted from service in wartime. They will also be required to visit a military enlistment office and may undergo a medical examination.

As a reminder, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the revised Procedure for reserving individuals liable for military service during martial law. Through the respective resolution, the Cabinet of Ministers has outlined the criteria for including enterprises in the list of critical enterprises for reserving employees from mobilization.

The summons may be served by authorized officials in any location not prohibited by Ukrainian legislation. It does not necessarily have to be delivered by a representative of the territorial center for recruitment and social support.

If you wish to stay updated on the latest news regarding the war and events in Ukraine, you may consider subscribing to our Telegram channel.