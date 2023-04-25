Pensioners will be checked in Ukraine: how not to lose their pensions

Ukraine is planning to verify pension payments. As a result, some citizens may lose their pensions.

A number of violations may be the reason for deprivation of pension payments. This is stated in the draft order "On Approval of the Methodology for Verification of Pension Payments and Monthly Lifetime Allowance" published on the website of the Pension Fund of Ukraine.

In particular, citizens who received pensions on forged documents under a false surname may be left without payments. In addition, pensions will not be paid for long periods of stay abroad.

It is noted that the verification will concern the personal data of recipients and the legitimacy of the accrual of payments. Pensions may be canceled if:

the payment is accrued to an incorrect surname;

the pension was received on the basis of forged documents;

the pensioner has not received a pension for six months or more;

the pension recipient is an IDP who has changed his/her place of residence and has not registered;

the recipient has been living abroad for some time (they will still be paid for the time they stay in Ukraine).

Earlier, the Government decided to pay pensions to Ukrainians even if they have no work experience. This will affect some categories of pensioners.

