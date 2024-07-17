Daylight saving time to be canceled in Ukraine starting 2025: what time the country will live by

Ukraine is abandoning seasonal time change: the transition to winter time will be its ast. On July 16, 2024, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed Bill No. 4201, which cancels the change of clocks from winter to summer time and vice versa.

This means that starting in 2025, Ukraine will live by Kyiv time (UTC+2) throughout the year. According to Yaroslav Zheleznyak, a member of Holos party, the bill was supported by 261 MPs.

"This year, on the last Sunday (October 27), we will switch the clocks to winter time, and there will be no more daylight saving time from 2025 onwards," he explained.

The transition to a Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) in Ukraine has been discussed for a long time. In 2021, the Verkhovna Rada already passed this bill in the first reading. Supporters of the abolition of seasonal time change argued that it negatively affects people's health, leading to sleep disorders, reduced performance, and even an increase in the number of road accidents.

It is expected that the transition to a unified time will have a number of positive effects:

Improved health and performance of people

Reduced number of road accidents

Saved electricity

Convenience for international communication

The abolition of seasonal daylight saving time is another step towards Ukraine's European integration. This decision is in line with international practices and demonstrates Ukraine's desire to move closer to European standards.

