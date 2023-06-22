Ukraine has changed the registration procedure for the unemployed. The changes also apply to re-registration, registered unemployed persons, and keeping records of job seekers.

The Legal Advisor tells about the main changes. In particular, the registration of job seekers is carried out by any employment center of their choice.

At present, submission of a residence statement is not required. At the same time, the registration is terminated from the date of submission of the relevant application.

Registration, re-registration of registered unemployed persons, and termination of registration during martial law can be done

in person at the Civil Defense Center;

in electronic form via:

via the portal Diia;

via the official website of the State Employment Center;

by technical means of electronic communications.

An unemployed person is obliged to submit documents during the first actual visit to the employment center where he or she is registered after the termination of martial law.

A registered IDP who does not have the documents required for unemployment status is granted unemployment status without the requirements that apply under the usual procedure.

