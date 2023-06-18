Rare shark with emerald eyes caught in Turkey (photo)

In the resort province of Antalya, a local fisherman successfully caught a rare blunt-nosed shark using a fishing rod. The distinctive feature of this predator is its emerald-colored eyes.

As reported by the local publication hellas.postsen.com, the man took a series of pictures of the extraordinary catch and then released the shark back into the sea.

"I approached it cautiously and was struck by the terrible teeth of this shark," the fisherman said.

Turkish authorities have confirmed that the shark was caught in the open sea, which is not typically a swimming area for people. They further emphasized that this type of shark does not pose an immediate threat to humans.

The body of the bluntnose shark emits light, which attracts other fish. This species can be found in all seas and can grow to a size of approximately 2.5 to 3 meters. A notable characteristic of this shark is its low reproductive capacity, resulting in a small number of offspring being born. Due to its endangered status, this animal is listed in the Red Data Book and is protected.

As a reminder, in early June 2023, a shark attacked two tourists, a man and a woman, just 30 meters from the shore in Hurghada, Egypt. While the woman managed to escape, unfortunately, the man did not survive the attack.

