Stunning mosaic with the Trojan hero Aeneas discovered in Turkey (photo)

A stunning mosaic depicting the legendary Trojan hero Aeneas, who was mentioned in Homer's Iliad and Odyssey, has been discovered in Turkey. The discovery was made during excavations of the foundation at a construction site in the city of Osmaniye.

Daily video

The remains of a Roman villa were discovered there. This was reported by GreekReporter.

Experts do not know of any other example of such a mosaic in the world. The visual quality and images of the mosaic compete with the mosaics of the famous ancient city of Zeugma in Gaziantep.

Read also: A "festive" coffin with the mummy of the high priest's daughter, 3000 years old, was found in Egypt (photo)

The mosaic area, built in the 1st and 2nd centuries AD, is believed to have decorated the floor of a villa of that period.

"The discovery of a mosaic in the ancient Roman city of Flavianopolis depicting a hero of the Trojan War is an unsurpassed discovery for archaeology and history," the researchers said.

As a reminder, scientists have conducted a thorough study of a mermaid mummy from Fiji, found by an American sailor in 1906 in Japan. They stated that it is a mutant of fish, monkey and reptile.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!