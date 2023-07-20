Houses 5.5 thousand years old with ceramic decorations and beads are found in Turkey

In the east of Turkey, in the Arslantepi mound, a team of archaeologists has unearthed the ruins of four ancient houses that are more than 5,500 years old.

"During the research, we found a number of artefacts, such as a metal needle, beads and an object resembling a slingshot. According to our data, these findings date back to about 3600-3700 BC, which is more than 5,500 years old," the scientists said.

The exact date was established through the analysis of ceramic jewellery, as well as the use of carbon dating.

Further excavations are aimed at studying the internal structure of the found buildings. Archaeologists expect new discoveries.

