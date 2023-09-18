In the USA, a huge alligator attacked girls swimming in a lake (video)

In the state of Texas in the USA, a four-meter alligator rushed at Girl Scouts who were swimming in a reservoir of a natural park.

According to KPRC-TV, the incident happened in Huntsville State Park. A troop of local Girl Scouts went to Raven Lake. The children had to explore the nature of the park, learn to fish and spend the night in tents in the forest.

It is noted that the girls were in a specially fenced swimming area with a net when suddenly a large alligator jumped out of the water. He immediately went to the children, climbing over the fence.

As can be seen from the video, adults from the shore started shouting and urging the children to get out of the water urgently. The leader of the group, Nicole Glenn, rushed across the gator to protect the girls.

Nicole commented: "I was taking pictures when I noticed a log in the water, which turned out not to be a log." She assures that the alligator was simply huge, and its head was as wide as two of her torsos.

The newspaper notes that no one was injured as a result of the incident. The girls admitted that it took them several hours to calm down and come to their senses after the experience.

For now, park officials have closed the lake to swimming. A representative of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department said that several alligators have already been caught in this park. After being caught, they are moved away from the park.

