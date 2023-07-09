An incredible situation occurred in the yard of a man in New Jersey, USA, when he encountered an unexpected visitor - a black bear. The incident was captured on a surveillance camera, which recorded this incredible curiosity.

Joseph Damiani said that he heard his dogs barking from the yard and decided to check what was going on. As soon as he went out on the back porch, he was surprised to see a bear in his yard. This was reported by WCBS-TV.

The dogs ran into the house, leaving the man alone with the bear, which was trying to get into the house. Shirley Perlinsky, Damiani's girlfriend, could not stand by and tried to prevent the bear from entering by closing the door behind the dogs, but her pets' leashes were in the way.

Joseph himself ran around the house and entered through the main door. He admitted that his main goal was to keep the bear from entering the house where Shirley was staying, and he did everything he could to distract the animal.

This incredible event caused a mixture of emotions in Damian and Shirley - they felt both fear and risking their lives to take care of each other. Despite everything, the couple was happy that the incident ended in safety for them and the bear itself.

The couple says that this incredible curiosity was a shared experience that Damiani and Shirley will never forget.

