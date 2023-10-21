NSDC explained what penalties are envisaged for tax evaders and doctors who take bribes

Ukraine keep checking the documents on medical conclusions of military medical commissions (MMC) and people who tried to evade conscription during the long war with Russia.

Secretary of the national security and defense Council of Ukraine Oleksii Danylov told about it during the telethon. According to Danylov, the inspection continues and the final results are expected within 2-3 weeks.

Specialists have already discovered "egregious cases" of issuing fictitious certificates of unfitness for military service. One example is that the documentation noted that a person has only one kidney, while he has not undergone any surgical operations. Several citizens received identical diagnoses.

According to Ukrainian law, those who received fictitious certificates and attempted to evade military service can be held liable for filing forged documents. Special bodies will check all the information, and if the crime is discovered, the names of doctors and recipients of fictitious certificates will become known to the public. Danylov urged citizens to be patient and wait for the results of this work.

We will remind, that earlier in Ukraine approved a new list of diseases and conditions, according to which the fitness for military service is assessed. Also according to this list the orderly passage of service is limited to the fit.

