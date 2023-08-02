Researchers have discovered an arrowhead made of meteorite iron in a collection of Bronze Age artifacts. The analysis showed that the source of raw materials could be a large meteorite that fell around 1400 BC.

According to the Journal of Archaeological Science, scientists have re-examined a collection of artifacts found in the XIX century during excavations of a Bronze Age settlement in Switzerland. They discovered an arrowhead made of meteorite iron.

It is noted that the use of meteoric iron in the manufacture of tools was widespread in the Late Bronze Age due to the lack of its iron ore deposits.

Remains of ancient glue (most likely birch resin) were found at the site, indicating that it was probably once attached to the tree trunk. However, it is unclear whether the weapon was used for hunting or in battle.

The discovery demonstrates the existence of trade ties between the regions of Europe at that time. It sheds light on the level of technology and cultural ties in the Bronze Age.

