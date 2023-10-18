A set of Bronze Age women's jewelry discovered in Switzerland (photo)

In Güttingen, canton of Thurgau, northeastern Switzerland, archaeologists discovered a set of Bronze Age women's jewelry in a freshly plowed carrot field. The find dates back to about 1500 BC.

The set includes a necklace made of bronze disks with spikes, two spiral rings, more than a hundred pinhead-sized amber beads, and spirals of bronze and gold wire. This was reported by arkeonews.

A rock crystal, a beaver tooth, a perforated bear tooth, a bronze arrowhead, several pieces of polished iron ore, a small ammonite, and a fossilized shark tooth were among the more unusual items discovered along with these luxury items.

A small excavation made it clear that there was no evidence of a grave. The jewelry was probably buried in an organic container or bag.

This is typical Bronze Age "jewelry", or rather Middle Bronze Age jewelry from around 1500 BC. A total of 14 bronze disks were discovered.

Spiked discs get their name from the round pointed projection in the center, which is surrounded by three concentric circles. Originally, each of the holes in the discs was used to thread a lace or leather strap with spirals threaded between them to act as spacers.

