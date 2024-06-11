A Su-34 plane of the Russian Aerospace Forces crashed in the mountains of North Ossetia. According to the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the plane's crew died. The preliminary cause of the Su-34 crash in North Ossetia was cited by the Russian Ministry of Defense as a technical malfunction.

This was reported by by the Russian state propaganda news agency TASS.

As TASS propagandists later added, the plane crashed during a scheduled training flight. According to their data, the car fell in a deserted area, there is no destruction on the ground. The commission of the Russian Aerospace Forces flew to the crash site.

