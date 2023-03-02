A spectacular liquidation of Russian invaders right in the cemetery was shown online (video)

The Ukrainian military killed two occupiers right on the territory of the cemetery. Our defenders used drones with grenades for this purpose.

Soldiers of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Marko Bezruchko were engaged in the elimination of the Russian military. The video was published on the "Operativno ZSU" Telegram channel .

"Elimination of the occupiers right at the cemetery," the message reads.

Read also: Ukrainian Special Forces destroyed six enemy tanks in the Luhansk region overnight

The video shows how the drone spotted two invaders on the territory of the cemetery. The Ukrainian operator started dropping grenades right next to the Russian military.

Video of the day

The enemies tried to hide among the graves, lying on the ground and covering their heads with their hands. In addition, the occupiers tried to pretend to be dead, probably hoping that this would save them.

The exact time and place of the destruction of the enemies are not reported for security reasons.

Earlier, Ukrainian defenders in the eastern direction tracked down the Russian invaders who were setting up their positions with a drone. The enemy was eliminated with an accurate drone drop.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!