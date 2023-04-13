In the village of Husarivka in the Kharkiv region, cows began to eat each other due to hunger during the Russian occupation (photo)

The farmer, who does not want to reveal his name, talks about the terrible events that took place on his farm during the occupation of the Russian army in Husarivka, Kharkiv region. Out of more than 2,500 cattle, only about 200 remained. Shelling, fires, and landmines caused the mass death of animals. But the worst thing was that some of the cows became victims of animal cannibalism.

"These are our little hopes, this one is three days old, and this one is a couple of weeks old. This is our future..." - says the farmer, pointing to the small calves in the barn.

They survived in difficult conditions, but even among them, one calf with a brown color stands out. Farmers tried to add a humorous note to this phenomenon, calling him "daddy" from the neighboring farm, but in reality, there is no reason to laugh.

Cows without tails became a real shock. The farmer shows in photos how the animals looked after they started eating each other to survive in conditions of starvation.

"I will now show you what livestock cannibalism is," says the farmer with tears in his eyes.

