In the Gaza Strip, archaeologists have discovered at least 125 tombs in a 2000-year-old Roman cemetery. Most of the tombs with skeletons are still almost intact.

The researchers also came across two rare lead sarcophagi. This was reported by Reuters.

It is noted that the Palestinian territory has been an important trading post for civilizations since the ancient Egyptians and Philistines depicted in the Bible.

"This is the first time in Palestine that we have discovered a cemetery containing 125 tombs, and it is the first time in Gaza that we have discovered two lead sarcophagi," said Fadel Al-Autoul, an expert from the French School of Biblical and Archaeological Studies.

It is specified that one of the two sarcophagi was decorated with images of grapes, and the other with dolphins. The researchers also came across clay jugs in some of the graves.

Jamal Abu Reida, director general of the Gaza Antiquities Ministry, said the discovery deepens Palestinian roots in the land and shows that they go back thousands of years.

