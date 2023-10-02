Unique rock carvings found in Saudi Arabia: photos

Archaeologists have found a cluster of carvings of camels on a rock near the southern edge of the Nafud Desert in Saudi Arabia. They were carved in full growth.

According to Live Science, a dozen life-size images of camels were found. These are animals that are an extinct species. They lived thousands of years ago in the desert of the Arabian Peninsula and have never had a scientific name.

The lead author of the study, Maria Guanyin from the Max Planck Institute for Geoanthropology in Germany, said that the site was found by chance. The camels in the carvings overlapped with new engravings applied over the images of the animals. All the carvings have different times of creation.

Because they are located inside rock crevices, it is difficult for scientists to perform radiocarbon dating to determine the date of the engravings.

"What is most striking about the beautifully carved camels is that most of them are males. Some of the drawings depict camels with their doulas, an organ that hangs from the male camel's mouth, which males use to attract females," explained Maria Guanyin.

