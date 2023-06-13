A powerful fire broke out at an oil depot in Krasnodar, Russia: details (photos, video)

In the Russian city of Krasnodar, a fire broke out at an oil depot near the Yablunovsky Bridge. The cause of the fire is still unknown.

This was reported by the Shot Telegram channel.

Officials have not yet reported the incident, but public media reports a major fire at an oil depot in Krasnodar.

According to reports, the fire occurred at an oil depot near the Yablunivskyi Bridge - a diesel fuel processing column was on fire.

According to eyewitnesses, the smoke is visible for several kilometers.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry is working at the scene. The preliminary area of the fire is 20 square meters. The fire has been localized.

